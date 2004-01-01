 
Didier Deschamps names shock recall in France's Euro 2024 squad

France coach Didier Deschamps revealed his 25-player squad for Euro 2024 live on television on Thursday night, with N’Golo Kante’s return to the fold the headline news.
Source : 90min