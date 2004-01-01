Diogo Jota highlights pressure on Man Utd ahead of Anfield clash

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has highlighted the immense pressure on Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s meeting between the clubs at Anfield, explaining that dropping points ‘isn’t really an option’ for Erik ten Hag’s team if they have genuine Premier League title ambitions.

Having overcome a poor start back in August, United have been the league’s in-form team in recent months. They already look strong enough to finish in the top four and return to the Champions League, but talk of a title challenge has been watered down by Arsenal’s ability to keep grinding out results – the Gunners secured a 97th minute winner against Bournemouth on Saturday.

That result left United 14 points adrift. Even with two games in hand – including the trip to Liverpool – the gap would only be reduced to eight points with fewer and fewer games left to play.

“If they really believe they can win the Premier League, then losing points isn't really an option. It will be a hard knock for them, but they are still involved in a lot and they have had a really tremendous season after a shaky start,” Jota said on media duty before the Anfield clash.

READ NEXT

The Portugal forward, who has made five appearances in recent weeks since recovering from a long-term calf injury, is also hopeful of the impact a win could have on Liverpool’s season. Despite a Champions League thrashing by Real Madrid, the Reds have taken 10 points from the last 12 on offer to go within six points of fourth place Tottenham with two games in hand.

“We believe it can be a big game and hopefully we can win,” Jota continued.

“It will be a big one, for sure. If we win it will give everyone a bit more respect for our momentum - and that's what we will try to do. It is like one of the biggest games in the Premier League, especially for the fans. And it comes at the right moment for us - if you can say that in this season. We are ready to give it a go, but it won't be easy at all.”

On this week's edition of TFP, Harry Symeou hosts Grizz Khan, Scott Saunders and Hunter Godson to preview the weekend's Premier League action, including Man Utd's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. If you can't see this embed, click here to watch the video!