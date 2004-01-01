Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Diogo Jota reveals what makes Alexis Mac Allister so good
Tweet
Diogo Jota praises Alexis Mac Allister's range of passing after he bagged an assist in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Karlsruher in a pre-season friendly.
Diogo Jota has praised new team-mate Alexis Mac Allister's range of passing after the Argentine's impressive Liverpool debut.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Klopp quiet on Henderson and Fabinho transfers
20 Jul 19:30 - LFC Click, 58 views 0 replies
Next seasons predictions
20 Jul 12:47 - Kev0909, 216 views 3 replies
Henderson gone
19 Jul 20:40 - LFC Click, 958 views 18 replies
Match Thread : Karlsruher v Liverpool
19 Jul 19:36 - miller0863, 1574 views 47 replies
Saudi interest in Diaz
19 Jul 13:50 - LFC Click, 244 views 1 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards