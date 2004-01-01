Dortmund give update on Jude Bellingham future ahead of contract offer

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has insisted that there has been no contact from teams interested in a Jude Bellingham transfer, while also reiterating the club’s desire to keep the England international beyond this season.

Set to reach 200 senior appearances for club and country before his 20th birthday, Bellingham has continued his rise to stardom. He shone for England at the World Cup in Qatar, has scored 10 goals in a season for the first time and is even starting to captain Dortmund on occasion.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are the three main clubs in the mix for Bellingham, who held talks with Dortmund over his future last month ahead of a winter training camp in Spain.

90min has previously explained that Liverpool are confident they are the player’s preference, although Manchester City and Real Madrid are each also happy with the case they have presented to the Bellingham camp. Dortmund, meanwhile, are pushing for him to stay until at least 2024.

Bellingham has been considering his options for some time, prior to the World Cup, but always made it clear to Dortmund that no decision would be made until 2023. The Bundesliga side have been patient and are happy for him to take his time over it.

“Jude feels very, very well at Borussia Dortmund. But there are no new talks, let alone requests for him,” Kehl explained to Sportbild this week.

“We need Jude to achieve our goals this season and we’re glad he’s focused so much on football and has no other issues on his mind at the moment.

“Jude still has two years of contract and is a very important part of this team. That’s why I naturally wish that he would play for BVB longer.”

90min reported just this month that Dortmund are preparing a new contract offer for Bellingham that could see him become their highest paid player of all time. Such a deal would also include a release clause that would likely then facilitate his departure in 2024.

Dortmund are set to present their offer to Bellingham and his family soon, with follow up talks expected in March. Although his current contract doesn’t expire until 2025, the club are ready to sell this year if the teenager decides against penning the deal they put on the table.

Bellingham is expected to consider all options, but possible interest from Manchester United, who were keen on the player when he left Birmingham for Dortmund in 2020, Chelsea, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain has not materialised into talks as yet.