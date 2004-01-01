Eder Militao names two Liverpool players as 'dangers' to Real Madrid

Eder Militao has warned Real Madrid that they must be wary of a response from Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday.

Los Blancos romped to a 5-2 win at Anfield in the first leg, putting themselves in a commanding position to advance to the next round at the expense of a Liverpool side who have lacked any sort of consistency this season.

Jurgen Klopp's team come into the game having fallen 1-0 to Bournemouth just six days after putting seven unanswered goals past Manchester United, making Liverpool one of the most unpredictable sides around.

Militao was keen to remind Real that this tie is by no means over and highlighted the dangers of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to Los Blancos' hopes of qualification.

“The night in Liverpool was one of the most historic in my sporting life - to win 5-2 there and score is a unique moment for any footballer.

“But Liverpool have a super squad and now we do not want to be surprised at home. Mo Salah has come into a good moment in attack.

“He is always dangerous and against us he is hyper-motivated, and also Roberto Firmino is scoring goals again. So until the end of this match, nothing has been decided.”

Militao added: “Some people believe this tie is already finished but I am expecting a big night between two of the clubs with the biggest histories in world football.

“It’s certain that Real Madrid have a very big advantage but still, we must wait another 90 minutes and the round is not closed.

“In previous editions of the Champions League, we have experienced situations that have been right on the limit and we know they were lessons for us. Liverpool improved in the last matches and we saw the game against Manchester United — they were spectacular.

“We expect a different Liverpool in Madrid than the one we faced at Anfield because they need to take risks to score goals, but our challenge is to play such a match that no-one remembers our 5-2 win at Anfield.

“The fact the second leg is in front of our supporters is favourable for us. Liverpool will feel enormous pressure and each minute that passes with a goal for them is a success for us. Real have suffered problems with winning and scoring goals since our win in Liverpool but I am totally convinced this will change this week at the Santiago Bernabeu.”

