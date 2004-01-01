 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Erling Haaland breaks Premier League record held by Mohamed Salah & Ruud van Nistelrooy

Erling Haaland breaks the record for most goals scored across all competitions for a player in the Premier League.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards