Every record set in Liverpool's 7-0 mauling of Man Utd

Even if you know nothing about football, or even sport in general, you'll understand how massive Liverpool's 7-0 victory over Manchester United was.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds sent shockwaves around the globe as they emphatically dispatched of a United side who, up until this point, had fancied themselves as outsiders in the Premier League title battle.

The significance of the result is massive, and unsurprisingly, there were plenty of records set in the process.

Man Utd's joint-heaviest defeat

Never before have United been beaten worse than 7-0, but this scoreline has happened four times in their history.

The first came against Blackburn in 1926, four years before a 7-0 drubbing from Aston Villa. 12 months later, in December 1931, United lost 7-0 to Wolves.

Man Utd's joint-heaviest away defeat

All four of the above defeats came away from home, keeping them tied for United's worst away loss.

Man Utd's heaviest defeat in the Premier League era

The 7-0 losses to Blackburn, Aston Villa and Wolves all came well before the Premier League was founded in 1992.

Before this, United's heaviest Premier League defeats were 6-1 losses to Manchester City in 2011 and Tottenham in 2020.

Erik ten Hag's heaviest defeat

In what was his 481st game as a professional manager, Erik ten Hag suffered his heaviest defeat.

Previously, Utrecht's 7-1 home defeat to PSV in September 2017 held this unwanted record for the boss.

Liverpool's biggest win over Man Utd

Liverpool's previous top victory over United came all the way back in 1895, roaring to a 7-1 defeat back when the Red Devils were still known as Newton Heath.

First time 3 players score 2 in the 21st century

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez all scored twice and became the first Premier League trio to manage that feat in the 21st century.

Fittingly, the last club to boast three doubles was United as Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all shone against Nottingham Forest in February 1999.

Liverpool's all-time Premier League goalscorer

Mohamed Salah took his Premier League tally to 129 goals with his second against United, become Liverpool's record scorer in the history of the competition.

Robbie Fowler previously led the way with 128.

Joint-most Premier League goals against Man Utd

Salah, who became the first Liverpool player to score in six straight competitive games against United, is now tied for first place on the list of most Premier League goals scored against the Red Devils.

The Egyptian's ten goals brings him level with Alan Shearer, who netted ten in 25 games. For comparison, Salah has ten in 11.

Most goals conceded by Man Utd in one half

United conceded six of the seven goals in the second half, setting a new unwanted record in the process.

The Red Devils shipped five in the last 45 minutes of their 6-1 loss to Manchester City in October 2011 but have now gone one better... or worse.

As a bonus fact, Liverpool became the first team in the history of the Premier League to score seven without one of those coming in the first 30 minutes. Gakpo's opener came after 43.

Liverpool's longest Premier League home unbeaten streak vs Man Utd

Liverpool are unbeaten against United at Anfield in their last seven games, which is their best run of the Premier League era.

In the First Division days, Liverpool stretched that to nine games between 1970 and 1979.

Man Utd's longest goal drought at Anfield

This was the fourth consecutive trip to Anfield in which United failed to find the back of the net.

Across those four matches, United have conceded a whopping 11 unanswered goals.

Most goals conceded by David de Gea in one game

David de Gea had to pick the ball out of the back of the net seven times against Liverpool, having never done so before in his 578 games as a professional goalkeeper.

His previous worsts were, unsurprisingly, the six-goal defeats to City and Tottenham mentioned earlier.