Jurgen Klopp has overseen a golden era for Liverpool Football Club since arriving on Merseyside in 2015.

Domestic, European and world competitions have all been won by Klopp's side, all while playing some of the most exciting football we've seen in a very, very long time.

Here's a list of every trophy he's won at the club (so far):

1. UEFA Champions League (2018/19)

The first trophy Jurgen Klopp lifted at Liverpool was a fairly big one - both in reputation and sheer scale of trophy.



The Reds came close to winning the Champions League in 2018 - losing to Real Madrid in the final - but they were able to get their hands on European football's biggest prize one year later, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi seeing off Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Madrid.

2. UEFA Super Cup (2019)

Klopp's Liverpool firmly cemented their place as the best team in Europe a few months after winning the Champions League, besting Europa League winners Chelsea in the Super Cup.



After both sides played out a dramatic 2-2 draw, the Reds would score all five of their penalty kicks to win yet another European trophy.

3. FIFA Club World Cup (2019)

After conquering Europe, Liverpool would go on to conquer the rest of the world by the end of 2019.



A fiercely contested Club World Cup final meeting with Flamengo was eventually won by an extra time goal from Roberto Firmino.

4. Premier League (2019/20)

30 years of hurt was finally ended by Jurgen Klopp's all-conquering Liverpool during the pandemic-hit 2019/20 Premier League season.



The Reds romped to the title, finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City and accumulating an astonishing 99 points from 38 league games.

5. Carabao Cup (2021/22)

The 'Caoimhín Kelleher final'.



The young Irish goalkeeper was in inspired form in last season's Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, scoring a penalty kick in a shootout to win the trophy for the Reds.

6. FA Cup (2021/22)

One of the many, many things that's made Klopp's Liverpool team so special has been their ability to dig in and win when the pressure is really on.



Perhaps the best example of this ability was the 2021/22 FA Cup final, when Liverpool were able to best Chelsea in a penalty shootout after a gruelling clash at Wembley Stadium.

7. Community Shield (2022)

The most recent competition won by Klopp at Liverpool was the Community Shield prior to the current Premier League season.



Facing off against 2021/22 Premier League champions Man City, Liverpool put in an electric performance inspired by new signing Darwin Nunez to win 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

