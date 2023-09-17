 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Football transfer rumours: Barcelona consider Sancho move; PSG's Mbappe replacement

Sunday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news on Barcelona's interest in Jadon Sancho, who PSG want to replace Kylian Mbappe, Scott McTominay's surprise suitors and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min