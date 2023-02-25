FPL Double Gameweek 25: Mohamed Salah alternatives for Liverpool vs Palace & Wolves

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

For those managers wanting to attack the Double Gameweek with Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah is the obvious option to pick up and even hand the armband to.

But if you can’t get to him easily without dropping in form premiums like Bruno Fernandes or Harry Kane, which other options can we consider from Liverpool?

Liverpool's matches in FPL Double Gameweek 25

25/02/2023 - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

01/03/2023 - Liverpool vs Wolves

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m)

Alexander-Arnold could earn FPL returns in defence | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Liverpool have kept clean sheets in three of their last four Premier League games which provides some encouragement in their defence, particularly with Virgil van Dijk back fit. However, the heavy defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League exposed the frailties still there.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best target from their defence because of the obvious upside in terms of his offensive output. He has created seven big chances since the restart, showing a clear improvement in his attacking threat from earlier in the season, second to Trippier among defenders. Both Crystal Palace and Wolves lack a significant goal threat.

Cody Gakpo (£7.8m)

Gakpo netted at Newcastle | Stu Forster/GettyImages

New signing Cody Gakpo has certainly bolstered their attack since arriving on Merseyside, with goals in consecutive Premier League games. Hopefully we are through the settling in period for him now and he can really push on with further returns. The only concern is the Dutchman has only completed 90 minutes once in the league, with other options returning to fitness.

The underlying numbers do offer us some encouragement here too; he is top among Liverpool players for shots (13) and shots in the box (5) over the last five gameweeks, scoring two goals from four big chances. He also leads the way for expected goal involvements.

Darwin Nunez (£8.7m)

Nunez scored in Liverpool's 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Darwin Nunez is a confidence player and with two goals and one assist in his last three appearances in all competitions, we can at least have hope for an upturn in form. Again minutes are a concern, with Nunez completing 90 minutes just once in the last four gameweeks and a shoulder injury sustained against Newcastle United last time out.

The underlying numbers from Nunez remain brilliant; he has had nine big chances on goal since the FPL restart, but an underwhelming solitary goal in that time does raise some eyebrows. He’s certainly due a haul so it could be worth buying a ticket to hope it arrives in the double gameweek.