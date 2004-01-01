Gareth Southgate explains his feelings towards Jordan Henderson's transfer from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia,
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed he has spoken with Jordan Henderson about his future on the international stage, insisting the door remains open after his move to Saudi Arabia.
Source : 90min
Gareth Southgate explains stance on Jordan Henderson's England future after Liverpool exit
