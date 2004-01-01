How Borussia Dortmund's Daichi Kamada interest relates to Jude Bellingham future

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of securing a deal for Daichi Kamada, but sources insist he is not a replacement for Jude Bellingham as BVB still hope to keep the England international.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kamada has emerged as one of the most in-demand free transfers ahead of the summer, with clubs throughout Europe keen on the Japanase star.

90min understands that Kamada is considering his options and has been contacted by a host of Premier League clubs. But the chance to remain in Germany, where he has played since joining Eintracht in 2017, is another he is considering and Dortmund lead the chase.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has already admitted that he likes Kamada, telling ZDF: “He’s a really interesting player. We once had a Japanese player with Shinji Kagawa, and we had a successful time back then."

But Kehl added that prospective deals for Kamada and Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Remy Bensebaini are not yet done.

“Ramy Bensebaini and Kamada to join us? If there is something to report then we will do so," he said.

Kehl was also quick to reiterate that they are indeed waiting on Bellingham to offer him fresh terms with the notion - as 90min has reported - that he could stay for an additional 12 months rather than leave for the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

“I will try to extend his contract, yes," Kehl explained. "We have not spoken with Jude and his family yet. The player is relaxed and focussed on football.”