2019 will go down as one of the greatest in Liverpool's long and trophy-laden history.

Jurgen Klopp's side managed to conquer Europe in 2019 thanks to some of the best performances, goals and comebacks we've ever bore witness to in the competition.

Here's how it all went down:

Group stages

Liverpool's form at Anfield saw the Reds narrowly through to the knockout rounds during the 2018/19 Champions League group stages.

Having lost all three away games, Jurgen Klopp's men were able to turn on the style in front of a raucous Anfield to beat PSG in matchday one, thump Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in matchday three and then win a 'winner-goes-through' clash with Napoli in the final matchday thanks to a wonderful Mohamed Salah goal and an equally wonderful Alisson Becker save.

Round of 16

First leg: Liverpool 0-0 Bayern Munich

Second leg: Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool

After a hard-fought clash at Anfield, Liverpool put in an all-time great performance at the Allianz Stadium.

And that 'all-time great performance' was largely thanks to the stunning form of Sadio Mane. The forward's turn past Manuel Neuer and subsequent dinked finish was one of the greatest goals in the club's history.

Quarter finals

First leg: Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Second leg: Porto 1-4 Liverpool

For the second consecutive season Liverpool faced off against Porto in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds and, for the second consecutive season, they swept the Portuguese side aside with relative ease.

A 2-0 win at home was followed up by Jurgen Klopp's men with an emphatic 4-1 win at Estadio do Dragao.

Semi finals

First leg: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool

Second leg: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

The greatest comeback in UEFA Champions League history?

It's certainly right up there with Liverpool's Istanbul triumph.

Three goals down to a Barcelona team who had the greatest footballer of all time on their books (Lionel Messi, if you're wondering), Klopp's men needed a miracle to make it through to the final.

And they got it.

Two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and two from Divock Origi completed a remarkable comeback to send Anfield into raptures, and Liverpool through to the Champions League final.

Final

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool

After suffering final heartbreak at the hands of Real Madrid the year before, Klopp's men finally got their hands on the 'trophy with the big ears' on 1st June 2019.

Any pre-match nerves were quickly relieved as, inside the first two minutes, Mohamed Salah converted a spot kick. The game was then put to bed in the 87th minute by a lovely goal from Origi.

