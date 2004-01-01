'It is a strange question to ask' - Arne Slot hits out at critical ex-Liverpool player

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is the latest person from the club to hit back at claims from former player Michael Owen that only winning the Premier League this season would be disappointing.
Source : 90min
Liverpool Transfer Links
12:46 - CCTV, 24 views 142 replies
Half-way there - let's breathe and reflect.
12:33 - CCTV, 17 views 51 replies
Liverpool starting 11 V Fulham
12:00 - Steveo, 2 views 1 replies
Other games - April 2025
02:04 - justme, 19 views 55 replies
Match Thread: Liverpool v Everton
00:40 - justme, 30 views 255 replies