 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Joe Gomez opens up on how injuries affected his mental health

Joe Gomez has spoken about how various injuries throughout his Liverpool career have impacted his mental health.

Joe Gomez has opened about how various injuries throughout his Liverpool career have impacted his mental health.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min