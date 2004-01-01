Jordan Henderson: How Man Utd's Carabao Cup triumph inspired Liverpool's 7-0 win

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted watching Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup at Wembley lit a fire under the Reds squad.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been well behind United all season and the Red Devils' impressive form was rewarded last month with a victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final - the first trophy of the Erik ten Hag era.

However, all the positivity on the red side of Manchester was destroyed on Sunday as Liverpool romped to an emphatic 7-0 victory, thanks to doubles from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah to go with a strike from Roberto Firmino.

After the game, Henderson confessed that Liverpool did not enjoy watching United's Carabao Cup success and set out to send a message.

"United have played really well of late, it hurt us a bit watching them lift a trophy," he admitted. "For us it was just about today and performing at the level we’re capable of.

"A fantastic day for everyone. The performance from every single player was top quality. I think today you could see the energy levels and everything was back. We knew in the past few weeks we were on the right path."

Manager Jurgen Klopp was similarly delighted but urged Liverpool not to get carried away.

"I don’t know, does anybody know when we won against Bournemouth 9-0 how the next result was? We won [against Newcastle]? So, that’s good - but in the last second, right? It was a completely different game, but a fantastic game," he said.

"Our goal difference doesn’t look like we won one game 9-0 and one game 7-0, to be 100% honest.

"We saw what a positive result can do to the boys. We were 7-0 up, somebody played a ball to Luke Shaw, back pass, and we chased him with four players and then you think, ‘What are we doing here?’ How much adrenaline it gives you and how much positivity it gives you. Now we have five days or so of time to prepare for Bournemouth; they were unlucky yesterday against Arsenal not to get a point at least. We have to make sure we are ready for that fight."