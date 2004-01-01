Jurgen Klopp spoke about Liverpool haven't done well enough this season after beatig Leicester 3-0 to guarantee European football.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the ‘obvious’ flaw holding his team back earlier this season was consistency, having spent most of this year between seventh and ninth in the Premier League table.
Jurgen Klopp admits 'obvious' flaw has held Liverpool back this season
