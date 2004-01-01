Jurgen Klopp confirms injury setback for Liverpool forward

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that forward Darwin Nunez has aggravated the shoulder injury he suffered against Newcastle earlier this month.

The Uruguay international was doubtful for the midweek clash with Real Madrid but ended up starting and scoring, before being substituted after the hour mark.

Nunez did not appear to be struggling as he left the pitch and so it was a surprise that the 23-year-old was not included in Liverpool's matchday squad to face Crystal Palace this weekend.

Asked about Nunez's absence, Klopp explained: "Darwin was okay with an injection against Madrid because there’s no structural damage. It’s very painful but the day after the Madrid game he got another knock there and he couldn’t move the arm at all.

"We will have to see how long that will take. That was the reason for him not playing."

Without Nunez in their ranks, Liverpool slumped to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Palace and are now focused on returning to winning ways when they face Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Nunez is set for a late fitness test before that game, while defender Joe Gomez must undergo further checks after a muscle injury kept him out of the Palace game as well.

In positive news for Liverpool fans, Ibrahima Konate is back in team training and should be ready to play a role against Wolves, while on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo is also nearing a return after playing 90 minutes for the Under-21 side.