Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool for 'suffering from history'

Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of his Liverpool players, insisting they should not be judged compared to past campaigns.

The Reds have performed well below expectations this season having nearly completed an unprecedented quadruple in 2021/22.

A dismal week in their campaign ended with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday night, moving above Brighton into seventh place but having now played a game more than the Seagulls.

But Klopp argued that the point earned at Selhurst Park was a good one and claimed that Liverpool are now 'suffering' from such lofty expectations they have set themselves.

"We keep going. Look, I see it in your eyes and in the players' eyes as well: it looks like we lost the game. We didn't. It is like that. We cannot suffer because of our own history. That would now be really a joke," he said.

"This will not be the season that everybody when you have the history books and say 'let's have a look at that season again and again and again'. There will not be big movies about it and stuff like this but we have to go through it anyway. And we will.

"It is not always 'here we won, great, oh now we dropped points, oh rubbish'. We have to keep going. Take the things and go again, that's what we will do.

"Nothing really changed tonight. You can see it two ways: we didn't win, that sounds negative. We have a point more than before. I think that sounds pretty positive. So you can choose."