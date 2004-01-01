Jurgen Klopp delivers huge injury update on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil van Dijk looks ready to start games after he was unused substitute in the 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton.

The Dutchman was replaced after 45 minutes of the 3-1 defeat to Brentford on January 2 after picking up a hamstring injury, and has not been in action since.

Liverpool went on to lose comprehensively to both Brighton and Wolves later in the month, with the former also knocking Klopp's side out of the FA Cup thanks to a late Kaoru Mitoma winner.

But after returning to Liverpool's squad for the win over Everton, Klopp has revealed in his latest media outing that Van Dijk appears to be ready for selection after impressing in training.

"I think so, yeah," Klopp said when asked if Van Dijk was fit to return to the starting lineup. "Yesterday he looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and we will make a decision."

Van Dijk's injury has coincided with an injury blow to Ibrahima Konate, leaving Liverpool's defence to be marshalled by a below-par Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

There's also been problems further up the field for Klopp, with injuries to key forwards blunting the Reds' ability to score goals. That gloom also appears to be lifting, though, after Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino returned to action against Everton.

"Bobby, in the end it was eight weeks (out) as well so that's long time," Klopp continued. "Diogo was longer out. So we have to look how we can use them.

"It was important they get time but you could see they need time. It was clear but we knew that would happen. That’s why we tried to get them on as early as possible and allowed them some minutes."

Liverpool travel to Newcastle for Saturday's late kick-off, looking to claw their way back into the race for Champions League qualification against a side who have lost just one Premier League game all season.