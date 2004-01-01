Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Jurgen Klopp explains plan for phased Luis Diaz return
Tweet
Jurgen Klopp discusses how he plans to help Liverpool forward Luis Diaz regain match sharpness after injury return....
Read more here
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Your team v Nottingham Forest
17 Apr 23:51 - Insidious, 429 views 13 replies
Match Thread: Leeds v Liverpool
17 Apr 21:47 - miller0863, 5199 views 202 replies
Leeds v Liverpool: Head-to-Head Stats
17 Apr 16:50 - LFC Click, 76 views 0 replies
Leeds v Liverpool Team News
16 Apr 14:00 - LFC Click, 140 views 0 replies
Jota the new Keita?
16 Apr 11:10 - Kev0909, 638 views 10 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards