Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool can still finish in top four

Jurgen Klopp has insisted his Liverpool side are still in the fight for a top-four finish this season.

The Reds currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, nine points behind fourth-placed Tottenham but with two games in hand, although a run of just three wins in their last 11 games across all competitions has summed up concerns over Liverpool's consistency.

It's a similar position to Liverpool's injury-hit 2020/21 season, in which a run of seven wins in nine games to finish the campaign saw them fly up into third despite being written off months earlier.

Asked whether memories of that unlikely accomplishment from two years ago can help his side this time around, Klopp admitted: "It helps because it was us so you don’t have to tell them [the players] a story of another club but we have a lot of stories to tell of what went really well in the last few years, of long winning streaks.

"History is not allowed to hinder you but also you cannot rely on what you have done before. We have to be ready to go and do it because every game is different.

"You have an opponent who wants the points as well and we have to go against that and we have to create, we have to attack, we have to defend, we have to protect and I know the boys can do that.

"We have to enjoy what we are doing and I really think we are ready - if there is a club that can do it I really think it is us. I really think that because all of the things we have achieved in these last years we achieved together. Nothing would have happened without the team or without the crowd."

Liverpool's quest to catch up in the games played column begins on Wednesday with a visit from Wolves, before Manchester United head to Anfield on Sunday.