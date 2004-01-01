 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Jurgen Klopp gives emotional tribute to Roberto Firmino following Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on Roberto Firmino's emotional Liverpool exit for an upcoming documentary about his eight-year spell at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he will miss Roberto Firmino 'as a human' as much as a player.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards