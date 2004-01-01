Jurgen Klopp hits out at suggestion Vinicius Junior should be blamed for racist abuse

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted furiously when asked if he thought the racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior could be justified by him being 'provocative'.

The young Brazilian has repeatedly been the subject of racist taunts during matches in La Liga and on social media this season. Death threats were also thrown his way by opposing fans during Real's victory over Osasuna at the weekend.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has often come to Vinicius' defence and blamed Spanish authorities for allowing people to get away with such abuse.

Ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Liverpool in the Champions League - their fourth meeting in three seasons - Klopp was asked about the treatment of Vinicius and whether this recent abuse could be put down to any 'provocative' behaviour on his part.

"I don't understand the question...that he is doing something on the pitch that could cause these kind of things to happen?" Klopp initially retorted.

"There is nothing in the world could justify that [racist abuse]. Nothing in his game could cause this, that would be completely insane.

"His performance in Paris [in last season's Champions League final], I think, would make him a Real Madrid legend at a very young age. I hope he is not fazed by idiots saying something about him."

On this week's show, Harry Symeou hosts Scott Saunders, Grizz Khan, Hunter Godson & Nubaid Haroon. The guys reflect on another crazy weekend of Premier League action! Has the momentum swung again in the title race? If you can't see this embed, clickhereto watch the video!