Jurgen Klopp makes decision on Germany job

Jurgen Klopp's agent has discussed whether the Liverpool manager could become the new head coach of the German national team.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not looking to become the head coach of the German national team, according to his agent.
Source : 90min