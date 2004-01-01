Jurgen Klopp makes key admission about 'results machine' Man Utd

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says bitter rivals Manchester United are playing "top football" under Erik ten Hag and have turned into a "results machine" ahead of Sunday's heavyweight meeting at Anfield.

United have climbed up to third in the Premier League and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions - a run which has also seen them lift the Carabao Cup and navigate past Barcelona in a two-legged Europa League knockout tie.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils head to Anfield on Sunday looking to avenge the 4-0 defeat they suffered there last season, and Klopp is under no illusion of the challenge Liverpool are up against.

"They have turned into a results machine," the German told his pre-match press conference. "They are squeezing results out with some really good performances. Top football, and if it is not going so well they still get results. That's why they are there. Everyone knows it, they are fully in a fight to win the league.

"That's not really important for Sunday because we are there as well when we try to be at our best."

In stark contrast, Liverpool's fortunes have dipped this season amid of raft of injuries and poor performances from a number of key players. They have already lost seven times in the Premier League - 33% of their total defeats over the past four seasons - and face certain elimination from the Champions League after a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Nevertheless, Klopp added that he still gets a buzz from participating in big games and is relishing the chance of going head-to-head with United.

"The challenge is what I enjoy most. I have mentioned it plenty of times. There are so many things much more important than football in life, but in and around these football games we all pull ourselves out - for a little bit - of this not so nice reality and dig into this game. I really like that - when football is the most important thing for 98 minutes or whatever. I love that.

"The whole world will watch it. I would watch it if I was not here. It's a big game and I am really looking forward to it."

