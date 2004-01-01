 
Jurgen Klopp names best manager in the world ahead of Man City showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Pep Guardiola ahead of his final Premier League game against Man City and says the Spaniard is the best in the business.
Source : 90min