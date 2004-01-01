Jurgen Klopp offers update on Darwin Nunez ahead of Real Madrid clash

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Darwin Nunez has 'a chance' of featuring for Liverpool in Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Real Madrid.

Nunez netted the opening goal in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Newcastle at the weekend but left the game early with a shoulder injury, and with the short turnaround before the visit from Real, his involvement in Tuesday's game is in doubt.

Asked for an update during Monday's press conference, Klopp confessed no decision has been made just yet.

"There's a chance [Nunez plays]," Klopp revealed.

"We have to see how he can deal with the pain. When we know that, we have to make a decision."

Tuesday's match will be a repeat of last season's Champions League final, in which Real secured a 1-0 victory through Vinicius Junior's strike and relied upon the goalkeeping heroics of Thibaut Courtois.

"We could have won that game but didn't," Klopp confessed. "We come into this with more experience.

"Before that we played at their training ground and in an empty stadium. We let them work hard. This is now different teams. That's history.



"They are different games. One of the biggest clubs in the world. We played this final in Paris and I didn't watch it back since then since this weekend. Now I know why I didn't watch it!"



On facing Real, Klopp added: "It's Real Madrid. We can't play this game without respect. They are absolutely world class. It's a well set-up team and that's why it's so difficult. But that doesn't mean it's impossible.

"I don't think you can make this team panic. The chances we had, the saves they had to make. What held us back a little, it was a final. We weren't adventurous enough.

"Real are always super, super competitive and super difficult to beat. But it makes absolute sense to try it anyway."