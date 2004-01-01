 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Xabi Alonso's decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he can understand why Xabi Alonso has decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.
Source : 90min