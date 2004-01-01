Jurgen Klopp responds to claims Darwin Nunez could leave Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp responds to rumours Darwin Nunez could leave Liverpool this summer.
"There is no speculation," said Klopp. "It must be an external speculation because I don't know about it, but maybe I'm not involved in it anymore. There is no speculation right now. It is just the situation we are in.
"Yes, Darwin was definitely not happy missing that chance. He is, let me say 'was' because that could have changed now, unlucky in so many situations where he is doing everything right and then the ball still doesn't go in.
"That's really tough for a young man, it's really tough. He knows about expectations, he has big expectations on himself. That's tough. And you have to go through this.
"There is no alternative than going through it. And that is what he is doing right now. We are trying to help him with everything we can, but in the end, you have to go through. Everybody has to go through this, it's part of a footballer's career. That's all."