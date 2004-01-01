 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Jurgen Klopp responds to rumours of Jordan Henderson return to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp responds to reports Liverpool could attempt to re-sign the unhappy Jordan Henderson from Al Ettifaq.

Jurgen Klopp had "nothing to say" about reports linking Liverpool with a move to re-sign midfielder Jordan Henderson.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min