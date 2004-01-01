Jurgen Klopp reveals 'cool' injury update on Luis Diaz

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed when he expects Luis Diaz to rejoin full training again.

The Colombian has been a huge miss for the Reds this season having suffered a knee injury against Arsenal back in October.

Klopp's men have stumbled from one disaster to another in a campaign that has seen them eliminated in the early rounds of both cup competitions, suffer their worst ever home loss in Europe to Real Madrid and drop to seventh in the Premier League table.

Ahead of their game with Wolves on Wednesday evening, Klopp had some positive news to share about Diaz's potential return.

"It’s estimated that maybe next week he will be warming up with the team and then maybe a week later being in team training," Klopp said of Diaz.

"That would be cool. But you always have to wait. On Tuesday I saw a very intense session - a lot of change of directions and stuff like this. If there is no reaction from that then he can make the next step. Then I think he is not too far away."

Pledgeball's Katie Cross & Canaries Trust's Sarah Greaves join Shebahn Aherne to have football's climate conversation about the success of Green Football Weekend.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Diaz arrived midway through Liverpool's successful 2021/22 season in which they won a domestic cup double and came agonisingly close to completing the quadruple, missing out on the Premier league title by a point and losing the Champions League final.

Klopp has played down the idea that Diaz could have that same galvanising effect on his return to the fold as he has been out injured for so long, but the squad are relishing his comeback and hope he will make a big impact regardless.

"It’s a different situation to last season, he came here having played all the games for Porto pretty much and now he’s been out with an injury for the second time," he added.

"But I can tell you the two sessions he had with us in Dubai in the training camp, it was like, ‘Oh my God, how good is that?’ Then he was injured again.

"When he is back he will be really good and very impactful, of course. That is clear. How quickly, I don’t know. We have to see. That’s the big challenge in these moments. There’s no time for being patient but you have to be patient.

"I’m positive about him that there’s a good chance for him to have a real impact in 10, 11, 12 games maybe. We will see how long it exactly takes."