Jurgen Klopp reveals how Liverpool can recreate Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino & Sadio Mane frontlin

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool have the star quality to replace their famous frontline from their most recent glory days, though it is 'not possible' for them to have the same relationship.

A trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane helped lead the Reds to multiple trophies over the last few years, winning every piece of silverware available to them during their five full seasons together at Anfield.

While Salah remains an integral part of Liverpool's plans, Firmino has revealed he will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer, while Mane completed a move to Bayern Munich last year.

Liverpool have sought to move on from the latter two. Diogo Jota usurped Firmino in the pecking order last season, while Luis Diaz quickly became a fan favourite after joining in January 2022. Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are also finding their feet after relatively slow starts to their respective Premier League careers.

Klopp was asked how Liverpool could recreate such a dynamic frontline moving forward, but insisted the relationship between Salah, Firmino and Mane was unique and cannot be replicated.

"It is outstanding and it is not possible to replicate because it was a special relationship footballing-wise and it worked out very well. The challenge for us with all the changes we have made now and over the next years is to replace a sensational player or formation or whatever," he said of the trio.

"I really think the boys we have brought in really have their own specific skill set and we have to adapt as a team slightly: the way we play, the way we set it up, these kinds of things. But they all have the potential to be really outstanding and that’s why we brought them in.

"The boys are ready to push themselves to wherever; nobody knows [where] that is in this moment but they are young, they have a lot of football years to come and we will see. My job is to make sure we put them into the right positions, we play the right system for them in the right way and then the boys can do what they do best."