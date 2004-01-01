Jurgen Klopp reveals surprise catalyst for Liverpool's win over Wolves

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool's response to having a goal disallowed was key in their 2-0 victory over struggling Wolves on Wednesday night.

Darwin Nunez looked to have given the hosts the lead at Anfield in the 65th minute but referee Paul Tierney disallowed the strike for a foul by Diogo Jota on Max Kilman following consultation with the pitch-side monitor.

The VAR call mattered little in the end of Virgil van Dijk headed in seven minutes later before Mohamed Salah made sure of the points with his ninth league goal of the season.

Klopp said he disagreed with the referee's decision but was pleased his side put that disappointment behind them quickly to secure the points.

"Second half, around the disallowed goal already we increased the pressure and these kind of things. Direction was good, a couple of really good situations.

"I think you all saw the [disallowed] goal now a couple of times back and when you see it in slow-motion you see the contact then, but I still think it was a goal, but that’s not important anymore. Especially, players don’t have a replay and for them it’s a clear goal of course. Then you have to react. I was not worried but of course then you watch it, how the boys react – and the reaction was really good.

"Then you force this second goal. I think Virg could have scored already with the header from the [free-kick] but then top situation from Diogo and really nice goal. And the second goal was exceptional play; a really good counter-attack, each pass was perfect. And then we controlled it again.

"So, it was a good performance from us and a really important one. And of course again a clean sheet, which is extremely helpful. These are all positives for us, all good."

The win lifts Liverpool up to sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth placed Tottenham having played a game fewer. They are next in action when they take on recent Carabao Cup winners and third placed Manchester United on Sunday.