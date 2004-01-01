 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Jurgen Klopp reveals why he's excited about Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals what he likes about the game of Dominik Szoboszlai and says there's more to come from the Hungarian midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp is excited about what's to come from Dominik Szoboszlai after a fast start to his career at Liverpool.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min