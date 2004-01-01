Jurgen Klopp sends fresh transfer warning to Liverpool amid Champions League concerns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that failing to qualify for the Champions League will harm the club's ability to turn over the squad, but they must not use this as a major excuse.

The Reds have endured a horrendous Premier League campaign so far, currently mired in eighth place and seven points off a top-four spot.

All of their glaring weaknesses came to the fore on Tuesday night when they were hammered 5-2 at Anfield by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie - their worst ever European defeat at home.

Liverpool are keen to bring fresh blood into their squad and remain hopeful of beating Real Madrid and Manchester City to the signing of Jude Bellingham.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace. Klopp was asked if missing out on a place in next season's Champions League will damage Liverpool's ability to go about their rebuild.

"It’s not helpful [if Liverpool miss out on the top four]. Money always has an impact," he replied.

"But this cannot be that much of an impact, let me say it like this.

"Of course it is influential but this is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely.

"I am sorry that we cannot guarantee the Champions League at this moment but it’s not done yet. We will fight for it so we don’t have to talk about it as though it is not possible. But it is tricky and difficult and if [we qualify], it will be a late decision, I guess.

"We have to start doing work earlier than before we know where we will end up position-wise and European competition-wise, so these things are clear here."