Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Jurgen Klopp surprised by Sadio Mane's failure at Bayern Munich
Tweet
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to Sadio Mane's exit from Bayern Munich and his move to Saudi Arabia.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was shocked Sadio Mane flopped at Bayern Munich.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Bayern Munchen v Liverpool
02 Aug 14:39 - redebreck, 108 views 11 replies
Liverpool v Bayern Munich TV and Live Stream Info
02 Aug 13:30 - LFC Click, 70 views 0 replies
Fabinho bids farewell
01 Aug 00:10 - LFC Click, 69 views 0 replies
Fabinho Gone
31 Jul 23:42 - trueandred, 907 views 19 replies
Liverpool make £170m Mbappe bid?
31 Jul 15:30 - LFC Click, 571 views 6 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards