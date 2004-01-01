 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Jurgen Klopp vs Paul Tierney: History between Liverpool manager and Premier League referee

A timeline of the incidents between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Premier League referee Paul Tierney

Jurgen Klopp is no stranger to an eruption of rage during the white-hot heat of a football match.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards