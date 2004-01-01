 
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola: An engrossing rivalry like no other

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola go head-to-head for the final time in the Premier League on Sunday, when Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield.
Source : 90min