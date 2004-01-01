Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Jurgen Klopp will 'talk' to Mohamed Salah about Liverpool penalty duty
Tweet
Jurgen Klopp has admitted he will speak to Mohamed Salah over Liverpool penalty duty after latest miss against Arsenal....
Read more here
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Real deal for Firmino?
12 Apr 12:10 - LFC Click, 88 views 0 replies
Liverpool set sights on Mount
12 Apr 10:30 - LFC Click, 1048 views 52 replies
Champions League quarter finals
11 Apr 23:22 - Nineteenx, 1077 views 52 replies
Firmino talks about his final few weeks at Liverpool
11 Apr 12:50 - LFC Click, 79 views 0 replies
Premier League open talks to ditch Sky Sports and BT Sports
10 Apr 00:59 - Nineteenx, 841 views 16 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards