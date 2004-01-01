Jurgen Klopp's best moments as Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp will go down as one of the greatest managers in Liverpool's history.

The German has already firmly cemented his legacy at the Reds having conquered English and European football all while playing enthralling football.

Here's Klopp's greatest moments at Liverpool (so far):

5. Comeback win over Borussia Dortmund

A famous Anfield comeback | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

A defining feature of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool has been their refusal to know when they're beaten, and a prime example of that will to win came early in Klopp's Anfield tenure against his former club Borussia Dortmund.



3-1 down at home in a Europa League quarter-final with 30 minutes left on the clock, Klopp's side would eventually best BVB 4-3 thanks to a dramatic late winner from Dejan Lovren in front of the Kop.

4. FA Cup win

Another trophy for the collection | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Having won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield, there was just one last trophy to tick off at the end of last season: the FA Cup.



Liverpool faced off against Chelsea in a tense final at Wembley Stadium, eventually prevailing 6-5 in a penalty shootout.

3. Semi-final comeback vs. Barcelona

An all-time great comeback | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

There've been plenty of magic European nights at Anfield down the years, but this might just be the most magical of all.



Three goals down after a thumping defeat at Camp Nou heading into the second leg, Liverpool's hopes of reaching the Champions League final in 2019 were pretty non-existent. Then a Gini Wijnaldum brace and a Divock Origi brace turned the game on its head in front of a raucous Anfield, ensuring the Reds of their place in the final.

2. Premier League title

Lifting the Premier League for the first time | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

30 years of waiting for a league title finally came to an end in 2020 when Jurgen Klopp's team steamrolled their way to Premier League glory.



The Reds won 33 of their 38 Premier League games during the 2019/20 season, racking up 99 points to end all those years of hurt.

1. Champions League win

Klopp with the trophy | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The only thing better than winning the Premier League is winning the big one: the UEFA Champions League.



Klopp's crowning achievement at Liverpool (so far) came in 2019 when goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi saw off Tottenham in the final in Madrid.

