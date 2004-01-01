 
Jurgen Klopp's message to Jarell Quansah after Man Utd mistake

Jurgen Klopp sends a message of support to young centre-back Jarell Quansah after his mistake in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.
Source : 90min