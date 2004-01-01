 
Juventus 'ready €40m offer' for rumoured Liverpool target

A new report claims that Juventus are preparing a €40m bid to prise highly-rated midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, linked with Liverpool, away from Atalanta.

Source : 90min