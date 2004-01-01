Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle: Player ratings as Reds open up three point lead in Premier League

Goals from Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and a brace from Mohamed Salah were enough to secure Liverpool a crucial 4-2 win over Newcastle United.



The Reds were thoroughly dominant at Anfield on New Year's Day, having 32 attempts on goal and accumulating an xG over seven (the highest in the league's history). Had it not been for an in-form Martin Dubravka and an out-of-form Darwin Nunez, Liverpool could've thumped Newcastle.



Read more