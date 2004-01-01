Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd: Player ratings as the Reds earn thumping win

Liverpool thumped arch rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, beating the Red Devils 7-0 thanks to brilliant performances from their front three.

Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah all bagged braces, while Roberto Firmino scored a late seventh as Liverpool earned their biggest win over Man Utd ever.

The home side pushed forward with real intent at the games at the start of the game, but the first shot in anger of the game would actually cpme courtesy of the in-form Antony, who forced fellow Brazilian Alisson Becker into a smart save with his strike from just outside the penalty area.

Liverpool's pressure almost, finally, paid dividends in the 22nd minute when Andrew Robertson curled a wonderful cross into the path of Darwin Nunez seven yards from goal. The former Benfica forward however was unable to get a telling connection on the ball, allowing Lisandro Martinez to brilliantly steal in a clear the ball for a corner.

Nunez almost had a telling contribution at the other end of the park soon after...although not in a good way. The forward completely fell asleep on the left flank and allowed Diogo Dalot to cross the ball into the back post and into the path of Bruno Fernandes. The Man Utd captain, however, was unable to keep his diving headed effort between the posts.

In the dying embers of the first half, Cody Gakpo gave Liverpool the lead. The new signing latched onto a lovely ball between the lines from Robertson, before cutting inside and curling the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Almost immediately from kick off in the second half, Liverpool made it 2-0. The second would come from Nunez and some rather woeful defending from Man Utd, as the forward stole in at the back post to nod home an Elliott cross.

Liverpool were then able to turn the knife on their opponents with a third moments later. Again it was the irrepressible Gakpo who'd find the net after Salah turned Martinez inside out and played a delightful slide through ball into the Dutch international's path. Gakpo made no mistake with his finish, fire past David de Gea with aplomb.

It was so nearly 4-0 before the hour mark, with Ibrahima Konate heading wide when it looked easier to score.

Incredibly, it was 4-0 before the 65th minute mark.

Salah - back to his best on Sunday evening - latched on to a deflected pass inside the penalty area to turn and fire in off the crossbar in front of the Kop.

Then, even more incredibly, Liverpool made it fave in the 75th minute. Nunez would be the man to bag the fifth, flicking a Henderson cross from the left into the top right corner of the net.

And that wasn't amazing enough, it was 6-0 before the full time whistle as Salah stoele in at the near post to score.

And guess what? They scored another.

That right, 7-0.

Substitute came off the bench to score the seventh after latching onto a Salah pass in the box.

Liverpool player ratings

GK - Alisson Becker - 6/10 - He didn't have much to do.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10 - Got up and down the right flank well.

CB - Ibrahima Konate - 6/10 - Probably should've scored in the second half...not that it mattered though...they won 7-0.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 7/10 - Dealt with Weghorst quite comfortably.

LB - Andrew Robertson - 8/10 - At his best today. His runs into the final third were crucial for Liverpool.

CM - Jordan Henderson - 7/10 - Much, much better than he has been recently.

CM - Fabinho - 7/10 - Controlled possession in the middle of the park.

CM - Harvey Elliott - 7/10 - Impressed with his quality on the ball in midfield.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 10/10 - Bagged a great assist and a brace. Great performance.

ST - Cody Gakpo - 9/10 - His best performance at Liverpool to date. Two wonderful goals and cause Man Utd's defence a whole host of problems throughout.

LW - Darwin Nunez - 9/10 - Worked hard and reaped the rewards for that hard work with a goal just after half-time.

SUB - Roberto Firmino - 7/10 - Bagged the seventh.

SUB - Stefan Bajcetic - N/A.

SUB - Diogo Jota - N/A.

SUB - James Milner - N/A.

Man Utd player ratings

GK - David de Gea - 2/10 - Conceded seven. That's bad.

RB - Diogo Dalot - 2/10 - He didn't have a clue what to do up against Nunez and Robertson.

CB - Raphael Varane - 2/10 - Struggled with the moment of Liverpool's front three.

CB - Lisandro Martinez - 2/10 - Turned inside out by Salah in the lead up to the third.

LB - Luke Shaw - 3/10 - Couldn't get near Salah.

DM - Casemiro - 1/10 - Surprisingly poor showing.

DM - Fred - 1/10 - A non-entity.

RM - Antony - 3/10 - Gave it a go in the first half, then barely touched the ball in the second.

AM - Bruno Fernandes - 0/10 - Should've scored when it was 0-0. Terrible after that.

LM - Marcus Rashford - 2/10 - His quietest performance since before the World Cup.

ST - Wout Weghorst - 1/10 - Not effective at all.

SUB - Scott McTominay - 0/10 - Hopeless.

SUB - Alejandro Garnacho - 1/10 - We don't think he touched the ball.

SUB - Marcel Sabitzer - N/A.

SUB - Tyrell Malacia - N/A.

SUB - Anthony Elanga - N/A.