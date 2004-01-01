Liverpool announce club record revenue for 2021/22 financial period

Liverpool recorded a club record revenue of £594m across the 2021/22 period up to the end of May.

The Reds' first season in the post-pandemic/lockdown era was largely a successful one, winning both domestic cups and coming within two victories of an unprecedented quadruple.

It was a fruitful year for Liverpool off the pitch, too. The club announced on Tuesday that they recorded a pre-tax profit of £7.5m, bringing in £594m in revenue - a £107m increase on the previous year.

In terms of total revenue, the only clubs in the world to record more over the same period were Real Madrid (£605m) and Manchester City (£619m).

With fans able to attend matches again, matchday revenue rose by £83m to £86m - only Tottenham (£106m) and Manchester United brought in more among Premier League sides.

Liverpool's commercial revenue rose by £29m to £247m - largely in part due to a new agreement with Nike - though administrative costs also went up by by £69m to £545m.

The club's media revenue fell by £5m to £261m though this is due to the prolonged ending of the 2019/20 Premier League season behind closed doors being factored into previous figures.

Liverpool's wage bill rose by nearly 17% from £314m to £366m, with Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota signing new contracts and seven new players being added to the first-team squad in that period.

Pledgeball's Katie Cross & Canaries Trust's Sarah Greaves join Shebahn Aherne to have football's climate conversation about the success of Green Football Weekend. If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!