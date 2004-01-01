Liverpool begin investigation into pitch invader who collided with Andy Robertson

Liverpool have confirmed they've launched an investigation into the pitch invader incident during the game against Manchester United at Anfield.

A fan ran onto the pitch following Liverpool's final goal in the Reds' historic 7-0 thumping of Man Utd on Sunday evening. The fan in question slipped on his way over to the Liverpool players celebrating on the sideline, colliding with Andrew Robertson in the process.

The club have confirmed they are looking into the incident and intend to ban the fan from attending future games: "The offender ran onto the pitch and collided with Liverpool players, risking injury, as they celebrated the seventh goal in front of the Main Stand.

"There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount.

"The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender’s account until the process is complete. If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums.

"These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences."

The Merseyside Police have also confirmed they have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the incident. A statement from the police force reads: “A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following the Liverpool vs Manchester United game at Anfield yesterday.

“During the match a supporter was seen on the pitch. Officers later arrested a 16-year-old boy from Winsford on suspicion of encroaching onto a football pitch.

“He is scheduled to voluntarily attend a police station in Merseyside regarding this incident.

“Our officers are currently working with Liverpool Football Club in relation to the incident.”

