Liverpool 'closing in' on £34m signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool are reported to be "closing in" on a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was one of the stars of Euro 2024 as Georgia unexpectedly reached the knockout rounds.
Source : 90min