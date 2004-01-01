Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Liverpool confirm Anfield stadium expansion delay
Tweet
Liverpool have confirmed that the Anfield Road stand expansion will not be completed ahead of the club's first home game of the season.
Liverpool have confirmed that the Anfield Road stand expansion will not be completed ahead of the club's first home game of the season.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Liverpool linked with winger as rumour mill cranks up
28 Jul 17:21 - LFC Click, 190 views 0 replies
Money, Money, Money
28 Jul 12:30 - LFC Click, 160 views 0 replies
Latest footage of the Anfield Road expansion
27 Jul 21:00 - LFC Click, 396 views 10 replies
New bid for Lavia on the way
27 Jul 17:11 - LFC Click, 545 views 7 replies
Klopps message to Henderson
27 Jul 15:40 - LFC Click, 194 views 0 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards