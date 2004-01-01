 
Liverpool confirm Dominik Szoboszlai shirt number

Liverpool confirm the shirt number that Dominik Szoboszlai wll wear after joining the club from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai will wear the number eight shirt following his £60m arrival at the club from RB Leipzig.
Source : 90min

